Pay cap pressure growing on government ministers

Nurses gathered outside Parliament to vent their feelings about the 1% pay cap

Civil servants have threatened strike action as pressure from public sector workers to lift the 1% pay cap grows.

The PCS union said it would ballot its members on industrial action to end the "misery" of what it said were real-terms pay cuts of £3,500 since 2010.

Meanwhile, nurses demonstrated outside Parliament over what they said amounted to a 14% cut in the last seven years.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged Theresa May to "see sense" over the cap at Prime Minister's Questions.

He told MPs that "warm words do not pay food bills".

In response, the prime minister said public sector workers - the majority of whom have seen their pay first frozen, then capped since 2010 - were doing a vital job in often harrowing circumstances.

She said the government would wait for the publication of the remaining reports from two pay review bodies, for the police and prison officers, before deciding its policy framework for 2018-2019.

Mrs May said the interests of workers and taxpayers needed to be balanced in deciding whether the seven-year policy of wage restraint could be eased.

The PCS is demanding pay rises of at least 5% for all public sector workers, arguing that after the Conservative Party's failure to win the election outright the government have "no mandate" for its pay policy.

"We are clear, pay misery for public servants must end and the government must restore public sector pay to levels that allow working people to live with the dignity and security they deserve," the union's general secretary Mark Serwotka said.

It comes as thousands of nurses demonstrated in Westminster during Prime Minister's Questions as part of a campaign by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

It warned of industrial action if the cap was not removed.

The body's general secretary Janet Davies said there were 40,000 vacancies in the profession and many long-serving nurses were leaving because they did not feel appreciated.

"They will always cite that lack of their value by not having a pay rise for so long. And it really is causing them financial problems," she added.

Economists have said it would cost between £6bn and £7bn to increase public sector pay in line with inflation over the next three to four years.