I'm not robotic, says Theresa May

Image caption Theresa May was speaking to Test Match Special

Prime Minister Theresa May has hit back at critics of her general election campaign, saying "I don't think I'm in the least robotic".

She said she had been "frustrated" that as prime minister she had not been able to "knock on doors" and meet ordinary people.

She was speaking on the BBC's Test Match Special.

Mrs May was ridiculed by critics at the election for repeating stock phrases, with one dubbing her the "Maybot".

Instead of addressing large crowds and doing walkabouts, like her Labour opponent Jeremy Corbyn, her appearances were mostly limited to tightly-controlled party events.

In an interview with Jonathan Agnew, she suggested the campaign - which had been masterminded by Australian strategist Sir Lynton Crosby - had not been one she "enjoyed".

"In any election campaign a plan is made about what that campaign is going to be like.

"I get frustrated... people used the word robotic about me during that campaign. I don't think I'm in the least robotic.

"What I really enjoy is getting out there talking to people, hearing from them, understanding what the issues are for them.

"That's what drove me when I first became prime minister."

Asked if she had taken the election result, which saw her lose her Commons majority, personally, Mrs May said: "As the leader of the party of course you have to take it to a degree personally and you have to accept that responsibility."

Mrs May, a longstanding cricket fan, was attending the test match between England and the West Indies, at Lords.