Image copyright PA

Jeremy Corbyn says it is "open for discussion" whether the UK retains formal membership of the EU single market after Brexit.

Labour has already said it wants to stay in the single market for a transitional period after March 2019, and Mr Corbyn was asked about his longer-term proposals.

He said he wanted the UK to be able to "trade within the single market".

However, he also said he thought formal membership was only open to EU members.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's The World at One, he said: "We want a relationship which allows us to trade within the single market.

"Whether that's formal membership, which is only possible, I believe, if you're actually a member of the EU, or whether it's an agreed trading relationship, is open for discussion. The outcome is more important than the nomenclature on the way."

The Labour leader has previously said the UK will have to leave the single market because it is "inextricably linked" with EU membership.