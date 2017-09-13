Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May sprung a surprise by announcing her general election plans, in a Downing Street statement

Theresa May's decision to call June's snap general election cost taxpayers more than £140m, it has been revealed.

More than £98m was spent on returning officers' fees and £42.5m on delivering election literature.

Mrs May lost her Commons majority in the election, which was called three years earlier than required under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act.

The figures, covering England, Scotland and Wales, were published by Cabinet Office Minister Chris Skidmore.

Mrs May announced the surprise election calling for a stronger mandate going into Brexit negotiations - but now has to rely on a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to survive key votes.

The £140,850,000 cost is slightly below the estimated £142m spent on last year's EU referendum.