Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has repeated the controversial claim that leaving the EU would save £350m a week, which could be spent on the NHS.

The figure was used by Leave campaigners ahead of the referendum but concerns were raised over its accuracy.

In the Telegraph, Mr Johnson said once the UK had "settled our accounts...it would be a fine thing... if a lot of that money went on the NHS."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his words "dredge up the fantasy".

During the referendum campaign, some Brexiteers claimed the UK sent £20bn a year, or £350m a week, to Brussels as one of their main campaign messages.

Vote Leave emblazoned the figure on its campaign bus and said the money could be used to fund extra spending on public services such as the NHS.

But a letter from the head of the UK statistics watchdog Sir Andrew Dilnot described the figure as "potentially misleading".

The £350m figure was one of the Leave campaign's main messages

The foreign secretary returned to the figure in an article setting out his vision for the UK's "glorious" future post-Brexit.

Mr Johnson said the UK should pay nothing to the EU for access to the single market and use it as an opportunity to implement lower taxes.

He said if Britain did continue its membership of the single market and customs union it would make a "complete mockery" of the referendum.

Jeremy Corbyn said Mr Johnson's comments "laid bare the conflicts at the heart of Theresa May's government over Brexit" and undermined the prime minister's authority.

He said: "The foreign secretary even has the gall to dredge up the fantasy of £350 million a week extra for the NHS.

"The prime minister must spell out now how this will be paid for, or stand condemned for once again trying to mislead the British public."