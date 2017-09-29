Image copyright PA

Repair costs for the Elizabeth Tower in the Palace of Westminster have now doubled to an estimated £61m, parliamentary authorities have said.

The project is more complex and extensive than originally thought, when the estimate of £29m to £45m was made.

While there were "unique challenges" in work on a historic site, Parliament said it was disappointed at the rising bill and would launch a review.

Big Ben chimed for the last time in August pending the work beginning.

The rising cost was announced as Parliament confirmed it had appointed construction firm Robert McAlpine to carry out the renovation, which could take up to four years.

The authorities said the revised figure followed more detailed and technical assessment of the Tower's condition, including the condition of stonework and the cost of removing and repainting the metal in the tower and re-glazing the clock face.

More extensive ground works will be required in the Palace of Westminster, due to the quantity of pipes and other utilities under the surface, to support the scaffolding required.

And the authorities said they had transferred the cost of the fire safety work, due to be carried out as part of another project, to the restoration of the tower.

They said they had "expressed their disappointment in the cost increases, and the unreliability of the original estimate" and "instructed officials to provide regular updates on progress".