The UK should increase its defence spending ahead of next month's Budget, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has told Tory conference delegates.

In the face of "intensifying" threats to the UK, he said funding should rise beyond the 2% of GDP Nato target.

"We do need to be sure that we have the resources that we need and we should aim to do better," he said.

Sir Michael also announced an expansion in cadet units in state schools and £1bn for the Royal Navy.

He told the Conservative Party conference in Manchester that Britain must have the means to protect itself against the increasing threats from cyber warfare and terrorist attacks.

'Do better'

In 2006, Nato members agreed to spend at least 2% of their individual gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.

"The 2% is a minimum commitment by Nato members," Sir Michael told Sky News.

"We meet it at the moment. We have also committed to increasing the budget ahead of inflation each year.

"But we are reviewing now the threats to our country, which have intensified in the last couple of years."