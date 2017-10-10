Image copyright LBC

Theresa May has refused to say how she would vote if there was another Brexit referendum.

The prime minister, who backed Remain in last year's vote, was repeatedly asked if she would now vote for Brexit.

She replied: "I don't answer hypothetical questions."

The PM who said the UK had a "brighter future" after Brexit during the election campaign, added: "I voted Remain for good reasons at the time but circumstances move on."

Presenter Ian Dale told Mrs May Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt had switched from Remain to Leave because former Chancellor George Osborne's gloomy economic predictions had failed to come true.

He asked Mrs May why she could not say she had changed her mind, given that she was leading the country into Brexit.

"Yes and I'm prime minister ensuring I'm going to deliver Brexit for the British people," she replied.

Pressed again, Mrs May said: "I could say I would still vote Remain or I would vote Leave just to give you an answer to that question.

"I am being open and honest with you. What I did last time round was I looked at everything and I came to a judgment and I would do exactly the same this time round.

"But we are not having another referendum and that's absolutely crucial."

Mrs May's second in command, First Secretary of State Damian Green, also refused to say whether he would back Brexit if there was a referendum now.

Mr Green, who was a board member of the campaign to keep Britain in the EU, told Channel 4 News: "I don't resile from anything I said during the campaign."

But he added that it was a "meaningless" question and "purely hypothetical".