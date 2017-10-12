Image copyright Liberal Democrats

The new young people's spokesman for the Lib Dems has been unveiled as 68-year-old Lord Storey.

The peer, a former head teacher and former Liverpool City Council leader, is among those being moved in new leader Vince Cable's shake-up.

A spokesman said Lord Storey could "speak with authority and empathy" on issues affecting young people thanks to his career in education.

Sir Menzies, now Lord, Campbell has returned to the party's front bench.

The former party leader, who has been on the backbenches since quitting as leader 10 years ago, is among several peers in the new Lib Dem frontbench line-up. The party, once the third biggest in British politics - has only 12 MPs in the Commons.

'Gender balanced'

Asked about Lord Storey's appointment, a party spokesman said: "His career has been about education and opportunities for young people. He has been a head teacher in an inner city school."

Sir Vince said having former council leaders Lord Storey and Lord Shipley - the latter a former leader of Newcastle City Council - on board was a demonstration of his "intention to restore and build on our local government base".

The Liberal Democrats lost nearly 50 MPs in the 2015 general election, leaving them with just eight seats after five years in coalition with the Conservatives. They won 12 seats in the snap general election in June but their vote share fell from 7.9% to 7.4%.

Sir Vince said his "great, gender-balanced team" was "comprised of the most talented and promising politicians in the House of Commons and battle-hardened, experienced campaigners".

The party leader, who was business secretary during the coalition government, will double up as the Lib Dems' economic and business spokesman in the Commons.

Another former leader, his immediate predecessor Tim Farron will speak for the party on environment and rural matters, as well as taking on a new role focusing on regenerating the north of England.

Former minister Norman Lamb has stepped down as the party's health spokesman, having been appointed chairman of the Commons Science and Technology Committee. Baroness Jolly replaces him.

Former journalist Christine Jardine takes over the Scotland brief from Jamie Stone, who will now speak on the armed forces.