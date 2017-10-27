Image caption The 2017 general election ended in a hung parliament - as was the case in 2010

Another bid to scrap the UK's first-past-the-post voting system will be debated by MPs on Monday.

More than 100,000 people signed a petition to adopt proportional representation for general elections.

Campaigners argue that the current system is meant to deliver decisive results but the 2010 and 2017 general elections resulted in hung parliaments.

The government says the 2011 AV referendum shows the public do not want to change first- past-the-post.

Under first-past-the-post (FPTP), the candidate who receives the most votes in a local constituency wins a seat in the House of Commons.

Tactical voting

This means the number of seats each political party wins does not reflect its share of the vote nationally - in 2015, UKIP picked up 3.9m votes but only won one seat.

Under proportional representation (PR), parties' seats in parliament would be allocated in proportion to the number of votes cast for them.

Image caption The government argues that the current voting system is easily understood and provides a clear link between MPs and their constituents

The e-petition argues that the current system makes Parliament "unrepresentative".

The Electoral Reform Society, which campaigns for change, says the argument that FPTP brings decisive results has been undermined by recent elections and points out that proportional systems are used in the Welsh Assembly, Scottish Parliament and Northern Ireland Assembly.

History of voting system changes

1910: Royal Commission recommends the Alternative Vote system be adopted for elections to the Commons, although some argue for the Single Transferable Vote (STV)

1918: MPs reject STV in a free vote but back AV for rural, single member seats. The changes are blocked by the House of Lords

1931: Minority Labour government attempts to introduce AV in a third of constituencies but loses power before it can become law, after which electoral reform becomes a cause mostly associated with the Liberal Party

1998: The Jenkins Commission recommends a proportional system should replace FPTP in Westminster elections

1998: Northern Ireland Assembly formed - members elected under Single Transferable Vote system, a form of PR

1999: Britons switch to the "closed party list" PR system to elect members of the European Parliament, having previously used FPTP

1999: First elections to Holyrood and Welsh Assembly using "additional member" system - FPTP constituencies and seats filled proportionally from regional party lists

2007: STV introduced for Scottish local elections

2011: AV referendum - 19m voters - 68% of those who took part - reject bid to switch to new system

Why not use proportional representation?

The Electoral Reform Society says the 2011 referendum should not be seen as a rejection of proportional representation - as PR was not offered as an option.

Instead the referendum offered voters a choice between keeping the current system or switching to the Alternative Vote - under which voters could rank candidates in order of preference, and these preferences could be used to decide the outcome in places where no candidate wins more than 50% of votes cast.

But in its response, the government says it has "no plans" to change the voting system and the 2011 referendum produced a "clear result" in which "the public voted overwhelmingly in favour of keeping the FPTP system".

The government argues that PR voting would "weaken the direct constituency link which is a key feature of our Parliamentary system" and that it would be "more complicated for the voter".

Any petition on the UK Parliament's website with more than 100,000 signatures is automatically considered for a debate in Westminster Hall, an annexe to the main Commons chamber which does not have the power to make law.