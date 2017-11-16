Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Theresa May and Donald Tusk in October

Theresa May is to hold Brexit discussions with the president of the EU Council as the UK seeks to move talks on to a new trade deal.

The prime minister and Donald Tusk will meet in Gothenburg on Friday, Mr Tusk's spokesman said on Twitter.

The EU has so far refused to discuss the "future relationship", which includes trade, saying not enough progress has been made on "separation issues" like the UK's financial bill.

Brexit is expected in March 2019.