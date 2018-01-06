May to reshuffle cabinet on Monday

Image copyright Getty Images

Theresa May will reshuffle her cabinet on Monday, with non-ministerial jobs being reassigned on Tuesday.

Several newspapers are reporting that Justine Greening will lose her job as education secretary, and a new first secretary of state will be appointed following Damian Green's departure.

They said Boris Johnson, David Davis and Amber Rudd will keep their jobs.

However, Downing Street dismissed reports about individual ministers as "pure speculation" and all "guesswork".