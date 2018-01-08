This Week's Guests: 2018
- 8 January 2018
Here's where to find out the names of the guests - and their videos - from This Week throughout the year.
January 18th 2018
On the sofas: Michael Portillo, and Liz Kendall
Guests: TBC
January 11th 2018
On the sofas: Michael Portillo, and Alan Johnson
Guests: TBC
