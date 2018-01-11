Image copyright PA Image caption Nick Timothy quit his role as Theresa May's joint chief of staff after the election

Theresa May's former adviser has sparked criticism for a newspaper article attacking ex-education secretary Justine Greening.

Nick Timothy said Ms Greening - who quit in the reshuffle after the PM tried to move her to another department - had resisted attempts to reform school and tuition fees policy.

This claim was branded "so wrong" by ex-universities minister Jo Johnson.

Mr Johnson said Ms Greening had been "faultlessly loyal".

Mr Timothy, who quit Downing Street after playing a key role in the Conservatives' unsuccessful general election campaign, has since become a newspaper columnist.

In the Daily Telegraph, he wrote that when she was education secretary, Ms Greening had "exasperated" Mrs May, was "unpopular with officials" and "frustrated reformers".

"Charged with making Britain 'the world's great meritocracy', she put the brakes on policies that work, like free schools, and devised bureaucratic initiatives of little value," he wrote.

He denied allegations that he had "orchestrated" Ms Greening's departure from her post, but backed the decision to replace her with Damian Hinds. He also accused her of blocking proposals to cut university tuition fees.

But his claims were dismissed by Mr Johnson, who was universities minister until the reshuffle, when he was moved to the Department for Transport.

Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) January 11, 2018: So wrong, this stuff re Justine Greening - she supported me in every single reform we undertook of our universities, was a terrific colleague and faultlessly loyal.

Another Conservative, former minister Anna Soubry, tweeted:

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said while Downing Street insiders insisted Mr Timothy no longer had contact with the prime minister, any intervention by him wound up many Conservative MPs:

Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 11, 2018: PM's former chief of staff adamant he had nothing to do with Greening's departure from govt, but some of her colleagues furious he's making claims about what she did or didn't do in govt, after the point at which he was meant to have cut off contact with the Number 10

Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 11, 2018: Tricky as he is basically working as a columnist + journalist now, but his every move winds up some MPs who feel they were promised by May that he would be persona no grata in Downing Street as one of conditions of staying on after election mess + they are deeply suspicious

Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 11, 2018: But that's not what a lot of MPs believe and sources suggest he does still have contact with some advisers and ministers - at v least there's a perception problem in the Tory ranks that he still holds sway - right now, here endeth this nerd fest