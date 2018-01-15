UKIP leader splits with partner after Meghan Markle texts
- 15 January 2018
UKIP leader Henry Bolton says he has ended his relationship with his girlfriend after she reportedly made racist comments about Meghan Markle.
Jo Marney had sent texts saying black people were ugly and Prince Harry's fiancee would "taint" the Royal Family.