Job done for Boris Johnson?

Image copyright PA

A rebuke, a dressing down, a telling off.

Boris Johnson felt the anger of his boss and his colleagues today, for making known his plan for Cabinet before the supposedly confidential meeting.

His critics are frothing. One former minister even called for his sacking, others are publicly questioning his motivation.

But if his ambition was to put the issue on the table, well, job done. The foreign secretary has tried to put himself on the side of the patient and the public when many are worried about the health service.

In part, he is keen to preserve at least part of the promise he and others made during the referendum, and also to inject some vigour into a government that some on its own side see as moribund.

With little spare public money and no majority, No 10 has little room for manoeuvre. But there was a consensus in Cabinet that when payments to the EU stop, that money should be spent on priorities like the NHS.

The foreign secretary is not alone in worrying that if the government won't, or can't, control events, the risk is events control it. To use his phrase, perhaps Boris Johnson is trying to take back some control.