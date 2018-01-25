Image copyright Getty Images

Influential Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg will criticise the government's Brexit strategy later in a speech calling for a fundamental change in ministers' tone.

The backbench MP will accuse UK negotiators of being "cowed by the EU" and warn against Brexit being treated like a "damage limitation exercise".

People "did not vote for the management of decline", he will say.

"They voted for hope and opportunity and politicians must now deliver it."

Downing Street said Theresa May had set out a positive vision of Brexit.

Mr Rees-Mogg has recently become the chairman of the European Research Group of Conservative MPs.

His speech later comes ahead of Brexit Secretary David Davis setting out his goals on Friday for a transition period once the UK has left the EU.

Skip Twitter post by @bbclaurak 1. Trouble ahead- Rees Mogg, who represents many Tory backbenchers will say tonight, govts tone on Brexit 'needs to fundamentally change' - 'approach seems to be we must accept what the EU will allow us to do...this is no way to negotiate and no way for this country to behave — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 25, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @bbclaurak 2. Backbench Brexiteers getting their say before David Davis makes his speech on transition tomorrow - think what you like about Rees Mogg but as head of the ERG group he has a lot of sway, and ministers know he is popular with Tory grassroots — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 25, 2018 Report

The UK is due to leave the European Union in March 2019, and negotiations are taking place between the two sides.

One of the key questions is how close their trading relationship will be once the UK has left.

Mr Rees-Mogg will say some of the "really obvious opportunities" to improve people's lives from Brexit are at risk if a model similar to the EU's single market and customs union is adopted.

This would leave the UK "divested of even the limited influence we current have", he will say.

Mr Rees-Mogg will also say businesses will suffer unless the UK can set its own regulations, independent of the EU.

And he will criticise the UK negotiators, who are led by Brexit Secretary David Davis.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption David Davis v Jacob Rees-Mogg on Brexit transition

"For too long our negotiators seemed to have been cowed by the EU," he will say.

"Their approach seems to be that we must accept what the EU will allow us to do and build from there. This is no way to negotiate and it is no way for this country to behave."

Downing Street said Theresa May had used major speeches to talk about the "opportunities that Brexit will provide for the country", and that the government was confident of securing these opportunities in the next phase of negotiations.