The UK will be able to negotiate and sign trade deals as soon as it leaves the EU in March 2019, says David Davis.

The Brexit secretary is due to give a speech about his aims for the post-Brexit implementation period, thought likely to last up to two years.

The UK would still effectively follow the rules of the EU customs union for the period and no trade deals could come into force until it ends.

Mr Davis has already predicted "there may well be an argument" on the issue.

He told MPs on Wednesday: "There are people within the union who want to restrict any advantage for us."

The UK is in the process of leaving the European Union. The day set for Brexit is 29 March, 2019, so the UK is expected to negotiate its own trade deals in future, rather than being part of the deals drawn up on behalf of all EU member states.

But a time-limited transitional or "implementation" period is expected to come into force to cover the period after Brexit, before the terms of the UK's ultimate relationship with the EU have been finalised, to avoid a "cliff edge" for businesses.

In a speech in Middlesbrough, Mr Davis will say: "As an independent country, no longer a member of the European Union - the United Kingdom will once again have its own trading policy.

"For the first time in more than 40 years, we will be able to step out and sign new trade deals with old friends, and new allies, around the globe."

"Of course, maintaining access to each other's markets on current terms means we will replicate the effects of the EU customs union during the implementation period.

"But participating in a customs union should not preclude us from formally negotiating - or indeed signing - trade agreements. Although, of course, they would not enter into force until the implementation period has ended."

He is also expected to say the UK wants to stay in the EU's existing trade deals with other countries - although there is no guarantee Brussels will agree.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump predicted there would be a "tremendous increase" in UK-US trade in years to come, adding: "We look forward to that and we are starting that process, pretty much as we speak."

'Stick to script'

Mr Davis will also say the fastest-growing export destinations between 2005 and 2014 included China and Brazil and will say as an "independent trading nation" the UK will be "able to do so much more with them".

Meanwhile Chancellor Philip Hammond's comments at the Davos World Economic Forum, that he hopes the UK and EU economies will only move "very modestly" apart after Brexit have come in for some criticism from Tory backbenchers.

Eurosceptic Tory MP Bernard Jenkin told the BBC: "I think it would be much easier for the prime minister to do her job if everyone just stuck to her script and I think that is what he should do."

And a cabinet source said: "The UK is leaving the EU - the sooner Hammond realises that the better. Very modest changes are not what the 52% voted for."

The UK hopes to agree terms for the transitional period with the EU by the end of March, so talks can focus on the permanent post-Brexit relationship.

Some Eurosceptic MPs have expressed concern that a transition period will mean the UK will not be properly leaving the EU in March 2019.

Jacob Rees-Mogg said in a speech on Thursday that UK Brexit negotiators "seemed to have been cowed by the EU" and warned that "close alignment" with the EU after Brexit would be unacceptable.

Mr Davis favours a transition period of between 21 and 28 months, while the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has suggested it should not last beyond December 2020 - 21 months after the UK is due to leave.