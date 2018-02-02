Image copyright PA

Theresa May is coming under increasing pressure to set out where she stands on Britain's future trade agreements.

Speaking at the end of a trade visit to China, the PM said Britain would not face a choice between a free trade deal with the EU after Brexit and striking deals with the rest of the world.

It comes as she has faced criticism from Eurosceptic Tory MPs that she is heading for a "Brexit in name only".

Asked about her future as PM, Mrs May said she was "not a quitter".

During the prime minister's visit to China, Downing Street said more than £9bn of business deals would be signed.

However, Mrs May has faced growing criticism from MPs, including many in her own party, who have called for her to be more specific about her priorities on UK's future trade arrangements with the EU.

Speaking to the BBC, the prime minister said she had already spelled out what she wants from the deal and did not believe the UK would have to choose between Europe and the rest of the world.

"I don't believe that those are the alternatives," she said.

"What the British people voted for is for us to take back control of our money, our borders and our laws and that's exactly what we are going to do.

"We also want to ensure that we can trade across borders."

She added: "What I favour is a deal, an arrangement for trading with the European Union which is going to be good for trade between the UK and the European Union and good for jobs in Britain."

However, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said her comments would do "little to dispel the tension at home where there are growing calls for her to be more specific about her ambition".

Our correspondent said Mrs May had "simply refused to accept that her next round of deal-making with the EU will require a choice between a closely-bound relationship with Brussels or a more dramatic break".