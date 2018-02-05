Image copyright AFP

US President Donald Trump has claimed the NHS is "going broke and not working" as he targeted rival Democrats pushing for a universal health system.

In his tweet he also said "thousands of people are marching" about it.

This was believed to be a reference to a "Save the NHS" march on Downing Street on Saturday demanding more funding for the health service.

President Trump said: "Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care."

His tweets came after ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage appeared on Fox And Friends, one of the president's favourite shows, talking about the weekend march.

The UK's Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt hit back on social media, saying that while he "disagreed with claims made on that march" no-one wanted "to live in a system where 28m people have no cover".

He added: "NHS may have challenges but I'm proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage - where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance."