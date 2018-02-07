Image copyright Getty Images

Theresa May is to chair the first of two key Brexit meetings with her senior ministers as the government faces more calls to clarify the UK's position.

The Brexit cabinet committee is to sketch out what the future relationship between the UK and EU might look like.

It will focus on Northern Ireland and immigration, and on trade on Thursday.

It comes as a leaked document suggests the EU wants to be able to restrict UK access to the single market if there is a dispute after Brexit.

Meanwhile, businesses are warning that "patience is wearing thin" with "continued division".

The EU's chief negotiator said this week there is "not a moment to lose" in finding a deal.

Negotiations are already taking place ahead of the UK's scheduled departure from the European Union in March 2019.

But there are believed to be divisions within the cabinet on how closely bound the UK and EU will be in years to come.

The tensions within the Conservative Party were underlined on Monday when pro-EU former minister Anna Soubry told the BBC Mrs May should "sling out" arch Brexiteers, and threatened to quit the party.

Media caption Barnier: It's time for UK to make a choice

Eurosceptics have been calling for a "clean" separation with the EU so the UK has the freedom to strike new trade deals, while pro-EU MPs say the UK should retain the closest possible access to the single market.

The government says it wants a "bespoke" deal, maintaining "frictionless" trade, avoiding a hard border with Ireland and securing the power to strike free deals with other countries.

The 11-member European Union Exit and Trade (Strategy and Negotiations) sub-committee is a key part of the government's decision-making process.

Its members include Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who were at the forefront of the Leave campaign in the EU referendum, and Chancellor Philip Hammond and Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who campaigned for Remain.

'Patience wearing thin'

Among those calling for more clarity on the UK's position is the British Chambers of Commerce, which has written to Mrs May asking for a "clear, unequivocal statement of intent".

"The perception amongst businesses on the ground, large and small alike, is one of continued division," it said.

"Even amongst the many optimistic, future-oriented firms - those who see opportunity in change - patience is wearing thin.

"Directly affected companies are poised to activate contingency plans. Many others, worryingly, have simply disengaged.

"Clear UK negotiating objectives are crucial to both business and public confidence."

The government said Mrs May had set out a "clear ambition for a deep and special partnership with the European Union" and was confident a temporary implementation period, planned for immediately after the UK leaves, would provide businesses with certainty.