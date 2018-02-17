Image copyright PA Image caption Outgoing chairman Paul Oakden oversaw the vote

UKIP members have voted to sack leader Henry Bolton after controversy over racist messages sent by his partner.

The former army officer's fate was decided after 63% voted to back a no confidence motion at an extraordinary general meeting in Birmingham.

He had faced calls to quit after it emerged his partner Jo Marney sent racist messages about Meghan Markle.

The party will announce an interim leader later and an leadership election will take place within 90 days.

Mr Bolton, who had been in the job for less than six months, was elected in September in the wake of UKIP's disastrous performance in last year's general election.

The party's national executive committee expressed no confidence in him last month, triggering the ballot.

Outgoing chairman Paul Oakden said: "Henry Bolton has been removed by the democratic decision of the membership".

Mr Bolton lost the no confidence motion by 867 votes to 500.