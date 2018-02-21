Image copyright Reuters

The UK is sticking to its demand for a transition period of about two years after Brexit - or longer if necessary, according to a leaked document.

The EU has said it wants the transition to end no later than 31 December 2020, 21 months after Brexit in March 2019.

But the UK has set out what it wants in a response to an EU list of demands published last month.

In the document, due to be published later on Wednesday, the UK says it wants at least 24 months.

"The UK believes the period's duration should be determined simply by how long it will take to prepare and implement the new processes and new systems that will underpin the future partnership," the document says.

"The UK agrees this points to a period of around two years, but wishes to discuss with the EU the assessment that supports its proposed end date."

The UK also wants a mechanism to object to new European legislation introduced during the implementation phase.

The prime minister had suggested that EU nationals who arrive during the transition period should not have the right to settle permanently in the UK.

But BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the leak suggested the UK "has softened its position".

Skip Twitter post by @bbclaurak Govt source accepts UK has softened its position on EU citizens being able to come and settle in UK after Brexit during transition period - faced EU brick wall altho PM has always said it had to be different — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) February 21, 2018 Report

She added that the UK side thinks the positions are close:

Skip Twitter post 2 by @bbclaurak Belief in govt UK text and EU text side by side demonstrate not huge distance btw the two sides over the transition period - their political priority for March is getting that bit done — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) February 21, 2018 Report

It comes after more than 60 Brexit-supporting Tory MPs have written to Theresa May to insist the UK make a clean break with the EU.

The MPs say the UK must not be stopped from negotiating trade deals with other countries, once it leaves the EU, and must gain full "regulatory autonomy".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was time for Mrs May to spell out clearly what kind of relationship she wanted with the EU after Brexit, accusing her of "waffle and empty rhetoric" at Prime Minister's Questions.

"Business needs to know. People need to know. Even Tory backbenchers are demanding to know."

He suggested the PM had downgraded her negotiation goals from a tariff-free trade agreement to "as much tariff-free trade as possible".

But Mrs May said this was not the case and her desired outcome remained a "bespoke economic partnership" with the EU which also enabled the UK to "take back control" of its laws, money and borders.

"We want to have a good trade agreement with the EU...but we also want to ensure this country takes the opportunities that will be open to us outside the EU to boost our economy."

She rejected Mr Corbyn's claims that Brexit would result in a "bonfire of regulations", insisting the Conservatives record in government showed it was committed to protecting and extending workers' rights.