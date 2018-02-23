Image copyright AFP/Getty

The UK's approach to the next stage of Brexit negotiations seems to be based on "pure illusion", Donald Tusk says.

The European Council president also told the media in Brussels he rejected any notion of the UK "cherry picking" its future relationship with the EU.

Mr Tusk said he could only go on media reports of Brexit talks at the PM's country retreat Chequers on Thursday.

Theresa May is set to deliver a key speech setting out British ambitions on Friday.

Mr Tusk, who is due to meet the PM the day before, said media reports suggested the "cake philosophy is still alive" in the UK.

He went on to reject - as he has done before - any notion of the UK "cherry picking" aspects of its future relationship with the EU or being able to join a "single market a la carte".

The BBC understands that the 11 senior ministers at Chequers made a breakthrough on so-called "managed divergence", where the UK could select EU rules to stick to post-Brexit.

Mr Tusk said the EU would continue to be "extremely realistic" during the forthcoming negotiations.

The second phase of Brexit negotiations will cover transitional arrangements after the UK leaves and economic and security co-operation in the future.