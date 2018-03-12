Image copyright Getty Images

As the UK plans to leave the European Union on 29 March 2019, what burning questions do you have about how the next 12 months and beyond will unfold?

Is there something puzzling you about the Brexit process, or any jargon you want demystifying? Or do you want to find out more about what the UK will be like once it leaves the EU?

BBC Reality Check correspondent Chris Morris will be answering your questions. He's been following every step in the negotiations and will be on hand to tackle your queries big and small.

BBC News has answered your questions about plastic recycling, driving the UK and North Korea's nuclear tests.

So if you've got a question about the UK withdrawing from the EU, let us know.

What do you want to know about Brexit? Send your questions to haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk or tweet us: @BBC_HaveYourSay.