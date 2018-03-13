The UK will come to "regret" the decision to leave the EU, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has warned.

Addressing the European Parliament, Mr Juncker was cheered by Eurosceptic MEPs as he noted the UK's departure was due on 29 March, 2019.

He said the time would come "when you will regret your decision".

MEPs' Brexit representative, Guy Verhofstadt, said the UK had to move beyond the "slogans and sound bites".

But he said that the UK and EU were "very near" to an agreement on citizens' rights post Brexit.