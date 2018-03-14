Theresa May went head-to-head with Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Here's what happened.

With all the focus on Theresa May's Russia statement, which followed immediately after, PMQs felt like a bit of a sideshow, although the noise generated by MPs was as loud as ever.

Mrs May and Mr Corbyn began by agreeing that there needed to be a unified response to the Islamophobic hate campaign against some Muslim MPs.

They also paid tribute to Prof Stephen Hawking, who died earlier on Wednesday.

But it was soon back to business as usual, with a ding-dong over NHS funding that had a very familiar ring to it.

Mr Corbyn quoted Prof Hawking, a vocal campaigner against privatisation and cuts in the NHS, who had said: "I believe in universal health care, and I am not afraid to say so."

The Labour leader then quoted a man who had lived in the UK and paid tax for many years but was being denied access to cancer treatment.

Mrs May said she was not aware of the particular case and promised to look into it - but the health service had a "good record" on cancer treatment.

Mr Corbyn then read out a letter from Hilary, who said she had had to pay for her own thyroid treatment.

And he threw in an attack on Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who, he said, had broken his promise to cut waiting times, for good measure.

Mrs May promised to look into Hilary's case but, she added with a steely glint in her eye she reserves for these occasions, she had still not received a letter from Georgina.

Mr Corbyn had raised her case at PMQs in October, she told MPs.

The Labour leader said Georgina's problem - that her universal credit had been cut off - had been resolved after he had raised it with prime minister, which he said proved the "power of Parliament".

He then went on the attack over Philip Hammond's Spring Statement, asking why there had not been any extra cash for the NHS.

The government had already put extra cash into the NHS last autumn, Mrs May batted back.

Then, with a refrain we have heard many times before at PMQs, she attacked the record of the NHS in Wales, which is run by Labour.

It was a shouty exchange between the two leaders that produced little that we didn't know already.

What else came up?

The SNP's leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, raised Clause 11 of the European Union Withdrawal Bill.

It deals with powers to be passed from the EU to the devolved administrations after Brexit - everything from agriculture and fisheries to energy.

It's a highly contentious, and highly technical issue - which seems certain to be a big flashpoint as the bill continues.

Mrs May launched into an attack on tax rises brought in by the SNP with devolved powers, by way of a reply.

Labour's Bridget Phillipson urged the prime minister to issue clear guidance to social media companies to crack down on extremist content.

Telford's Conservative MP Lucy Allen raised the "distressing cases" of child sex exploitation in the Shopshire town. Mrs May says everyone has been "shocked by the horrific case", with "some of the most vulnerable in our country being preyed upon by ruthless criminals".

The Verdict

By BBC Parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy

A subdued 39 minutes of PMQs - a mere scene-setter for what was to come.

Perhaps the most notable exchanges were over modern slavery.

Legislating against the people traffickers was one of Theresa May's signature achievements at the Home Office and she sounded concerned about the suggestion that the new laws were not working as she would have hoped.

But she was in her home territory there, and was able to deliver detailed responses to the concerns of Anne Marie Morris on victim intimidation, Vernon Coaker on children, and Peter Bone on "re-trafficking".

It is becoming clear that Theresa May is a confidence player, and that her confidence levels are currently rising.

The exchanges with Jeremy Corbyn were pretty standard and undemanding - but any number of detailed questions from backbenchers were given earnest and extensive answers.

MPs give their verdict

