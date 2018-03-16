Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chris Grayling: No post-Brexit lorry checks at Dover

There won't be any customs checks at Dover after the UK leaves the EU, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has insisted as he dismissed warnings of 30 mile tailbacks after Brexit.

Physical checks on lorries after March 2019 would be "utterly unrealistic," he told the BBC's Question Time.

Trade would be managed electronically to allow "seamless" movement, he said.

But Labour's Keir Starmer said having to handle 10,000 lorries a day outside the customs union would entail queues.

The UK currently has a free-flowing border in Kent where lorries travelling within the EU do not complete customs declarations and passport checks are minimal.

Researchers estimate it takes an average of about two minutes for each vehicle at Dover to be processed.

There have been warnings that if additional customs checks are imposed after the UK leaves on 29 March 2019, it will add about ten miles to the queues at peak times for every additional minute's worth of checks.

A study by Imperial College London earlier this week found that two extra minutes of checks on vehicles could more than triple the existing queues, potentially leading to motorway tailbacks up to 29 miles long.

But Mr Grayling said it was "absolutely clear" that this "cannot happen".

"We will maintain a free flowing border at Dover - we will not impose checks in the port. We don't check lorries now - we're not going to be checking lorries in Dover in the future.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 2.5 million lorries passed through Dover in 2017

"The only reason we would have queues at the border is if we put in place restrictions that created those queues - we are not going to do that."

The government has said leaving the EU will allow the UK to take back control of its borders.

The UK is set to the leave the customs union, but ministers are hoping to negotiate a new customs partnership with the EU as part of a transition arrangement likely to last about two years after the UK's official exit from the union next March.

French controls

Mr Grayling said goods moved seamlessly across national borders elsewhere in the world and there was no reason this would not happen after Brexit.

"Go to our ports on the east coast that take goods from outside the European Union where goods...depart pretty much as soon as they arrive. That is what is going to happen.

"We will manage trade electronically. Trucks will move through the border without stopping. We will manage them electronically. In the way it happens between Canada and the US."

Under the terms of the Le Touquet agreement, in which juxtaposed border and immigration controls are in force on either side of the Channel, France has the power to carry out checks on outbound vehicles at Dover.

When France increased security checks in the summer of 2016, in the wake of a series of terror attacks in the country, it led to days of lengthy queues on the roads approaching the port as staff shortages meant checks on passenger coaches were taking 40 minutes.

'Paranoia'

And Sir Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, said it was inevitable that lorries would be subject to more scrutiny once the UK was outside the EU.

"Port staff are doing an incredible job getting 10,000 freight lorries through in a day and they do it with a two-minute gap or "stop and check" for each one," he said.

"There are other lorries that are not going to the EU and they take a lot longer. That is the reality. If you don't have a customs union there will be queues."

Labour is campaigning for the UK to be in a customs union with the EU after Brexit.

According to Sky News, logistics companies which operate UK borders have been asked to sign "non-disclosure agreements" as part of a government information-gathering exercise on Brexit.

It reported individual firms and trade bodies have been sworn to secrecy about conversations with officials about the impact on freight traffic if there is no Brexit agreement as well as other possible scenarios.

Labour MP Meg Hillier told Sky it was a "sign of paranoia" but the Department for Exiting the EU said while a deal was "by far and away the highest probability", it made sense to prepare for all possible outcomes.