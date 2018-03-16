Image copyright Gabriele Francois Casini/Save the Children

Ministers have been urged to change asylum rules to reunite hundreds of child refugees with their families.

A bill proposed by the SNP's Angus MacNeil would enable people who arrived in Britain as a child to be able to sponsor applications for close relatives to settle with them.

He told MPs it was the "right thing" to do to promote family stability.

Labour backs the bill but ministers say it could encourage more people to attempt the risky journey to the UK.

Without government support, the private member's bill is likely to struggle to get on the statute book.

Speaking ahead of the second reading of the bill, its first parliamentary hurdle, Mr MacNeil said it was a simple fact that bringing families together helped them flourish and benefited society as a whole.

"People see this as a Good Samaritan Bill: everybody is on side," he said.

"It's not party political - any MP could have taken this from any party and it could have sat quite comfortably with their political philosophy," he explained.

The bill would also reinstate the right to civil legal aid for refugees and extend the age at which parents can sponsor their children to join them in the UK from 18 to 25.

Labour said the proposals would "address anomalies" in the refugee system and while it would benefit a relatively small number of people, it would have a "transformational" effect on their lives.

'Story to tell'

Speaking in Friday's debate, former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said the changes would bring "immigration rules into line with real life" - and that "compassion and common sense should take the place of pedantry".

Offering her support, Conservative MP Anna Soubry said refugees were human beings "each with a story to tell" of being a victim of war, persecution or natural disaster.

By backing the "modest" measure, she said it would show the "type of Conservatives we are all proud to call ourselves".

But her colleague, Will Quince, said he was yet to be convinced that widening the eligibility resettlement criteria was the right thing to do, noting it would do nothing to address the reasons why families had been displaced or address the sources of conflict.

He said it was unhelpful for opponents of the bill to be portrayed as "cold-hearted" or lacking in empathy.

The government's decision to close the Dubs resettlement scheme for child refugees from Syria and other war-torn countries was heavily criticised last year.

Campaigners say it should have been used to give sanctuary to 3,000 rather than hundreds of child refugees.

The government has said it is committed to resettling 20,000 refugees affected by the Syrian conflict and 3,000 vulnerable children and their family members from the Middle East and North Africa region by 2020.

It says more than 9,300 individuals have already been resettled under the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme, almost half of whom are children.

The Dubs scheme was named after campaigner and Labour peer Lord Dubs, who came to the UK as a child refugee before the outbreak of World War Two.

It required the UK government to provide assistance to a specified number of unaccompanied child refugees, who arrived in Europe with no family connections.