Jennie Formby has been appointed Labour's new general secretary.

The 57-year-old Unite official was chosen ahead of fellow trade union activist Christine Blower by the party's National Executive Committee.

She had been endorsed by Jeremy Corbyn and other senior party figures.

She will succeed Iain McNicol, who quit the post last month, as Labour's top administrative official, taking charge of the party's organisational and campaigning activities.

Ms Formby, a former political director of Unite and ally of its general secretary Len McCluskey, becomes the second woman to hold the role.

She said Labour was "preparing for government" under Mr Corbyn's leadership.

"I look forward to working with Jeremy Corbyn, our party's staff, Members of Parliament, members and affiliates to oppose the Conservatives' destructive austerity programme inside and outside Parliament, and to win elections to build a society that works for the many, not the few," she said.

"Last year's general election showed the strength of our movement when we are united... and campaigning for real change, in the interests of communities across the UK."

Mr Corbyn said Labour was ready for a general election at any time and Ms Formby would play a "crucial role" in taking the party back into power.

"We have the team, the passion and the policies to win the support of the British people, form a government and transform our society for the many, not the few," he said.

Who is Jennie Formby?

