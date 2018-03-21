Image copyright Getty Images

Protesters say they plan to throw fish into the River Thames opposite the Houses of Parliament in a symbolic demonstration against the government's Brexit transition deal.

The fishing industry and many coastal MPs are angry the UK will not regain control of the country's fishing waters on Brexit day, 29 March 2019.

Instead it will be subject to EU rules for 21 months until December 2020.

The ﬁshing boat Holladays is expected to tie up at Embankment this morning.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove told MPs on Tuesday he shared the "disappointment" of fishing communities who felt angry and let down by the EU side's unwillingness to move on the issue.

But he urged them to keep their "eyes on the prize" of getting control a year later.

In a sign of government unease about the reaction, Theresa May met MPs with fishing ports in their seats in an attempt to explain their approach.

Conservative backbencher Ross Thomson, who is MP for Aberdeen South, said he was "really disappointed" fishing communities will not regain control of UK waters as soon as it leaves the 27-nation bloc.

Speaking from the fishing trawler as it travelled down the Thames, he said: "Literally within seconds of our leaving (the EU), we're handing all of that back."

Mr Thomson, who was among a delegation of MPs to see Mrs May on Tuesday, said that while it was a "productive" meeting, "we were very, very clear that we'll only support an end deal if it delivers for our fishing communities - and we have been absolutely clear that this is a red line for us".

Fellow Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay is expected to to join Wednesday's Thames protest.