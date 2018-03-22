Image copyright Getty Images

Voters should use the local elections to tell the government "enough is enough" and that they want a change in direction, Jeremy Corbyn says.

Launching Labour's campaign for the May polls in English authorities, he highlighted increases of almost 6% in council tax bills across the country.

He accused Conservatives of demanding voters "pay more for less".

Theresa May told MPs during Prime Minister's questions: "Conservative councils cost you less."

At his party's local election campaign launch in Trafford, Mr Corbyn told supporters that on 3 May: "People across England will have the chance to send an unmistakeable message to this government that enough is enough."

"Austerity is a political choice. So when your children's school is losing teachers and sending begging letters or their youth centre is closed - that's because the Conservative priority is tax breaks for big business," he said.

"And when your elderly relatives are neglected because of a lack of social care, that's because the Conservatives want another tax giveaway for a few people at the top.

"It doesn't have to be like this - Labour in government would do this very differently."

He said homelessness "has more than doubled" under the Conservatives, claiming that 120,000 children were in temporary accommodation "without a home to call their own - that's gone up by two thirds since 2010".

Mr Corbyn said local businesses were also facing an increased tax burden, with business rates rising by more than £3,000.

"The message from Theresa May's government could not be clearer," he said. "Pay more to get less under the Conservatives.

"Labour will give dignity and support to those in need, rebuild our communities and transform our country for the many, not the few."

Elections across England

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday Mrs May rejected Mr Corbyn's attacks, saying that the average council tax for a band D property in Conservative councils was £100 lower than under Labour councils.

She said that the government had provided extra help for small businesses in relation to business rates, and that more homes were being built than under the Labour government, adding: "Conservatives will always welcome people who care about their local area and we will always stand up for people in their local area."

The 38,000 member Jeremy Corbyn-supporting Momentum group's national coordinator Laura Parker said they would "launch digital platforms, experiment with new organising techniques and mobilise tens of thousands of activists to knock on doors and make this vision of municipal socialism a reality".

Elections are taking place in 32 London boroughs and 119 other councils around England on 3 May, alongside mayoral ballots in Hackney, Lewisham, Newham, Tower Hamlets, Watford and the Sheffield City region.