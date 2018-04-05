Image copyright PA Image caption Jonathan Bartley and Caroline Lucas share the leadership of the Green Party

The Green Party is urging an end to "one-party-state councils" as it launches its campaign for next month's English local elections.

Co-leader Jonathan Bartley is calling for "a Green on every council", saying this could "change everything".

The party is looking to recover from last year's disappointing general election showing.

Voters go to the polls across England on 3 May for local elections with seats on about 150 councils up for grabs.

The Greens saw their UK-wide vote share fall from 3.8% to 1.6% in the general election - although the party held onto its sole Parliamentary seat in Brighton Pavilion - and Mr Bartley has said the result "hurt".

But the leadership has urged supporters to look on the bright side, saying some Green policies are now "common currency".

In a speech in south-east London, Mr Bartley - who shares the leadership with MP Caroline Lucas - will say more representation for his party at local level will "build a better Britain from the bottom up".

"Across the country councils have forgotten the people they are meant to serve," he will say.

"One-party-state councils are riding roughshod over the wishes of their communities.

"In these local elections people have the choice to add one more Labour or Tory councillor to already complacent councils - or choose a Green who can change everything."

The Green Party said it was contesting 2,200 seats this time, more than half of the total. These include defending seats in Norwich and Solihull, where it is the official opposition party.

It is fielding its largest ever number of candidates in London.