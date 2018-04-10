Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Barry Gardiner called the Good Friday Agreement a "shibboleth" at an event in Brussels

A Labour frontbencher has denounced one of the party's key Brexit policies in a recording of a questions session at a think-tank, obtained by the BBC.

Barry Gardiner used colourful language to rubbish the party's pledge to secure the exact same benefits as the single market after Brexit.

Mr Gardiner has already apologised for describing the Good Friday Agreement as a "shibboleth" at the same event.

He said he had not meant the agreement was "outdated or unimportant".

Speaking about the "six tests" Labour set the government to decide whether to support the final Brexit deal in a Commons vote, he said: "Well let's just take one test - the exact same benefits. Bollocks.

"Always has been bollocks and it remains it.

"We know very well that we cannot have the exact same benefits and actually it would have made sense - because it was the Tories that said they were going to secure the exact same benefits - and our position should have been to say they have said they are going to secure the exact same benefits and we are going to hold them to that standard."

He said that should have been the Labour policy rather than saying "we think we can secure the exact same benefits as well".

The shadow international trade secretary made the comments after a speech at a think-tank in Brussels last month. The six tests were set out by shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer in March last year.