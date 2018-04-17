UK Politics

Anti-Semitism: MPs begin debate in House of Commons

  • 17 April 2018
Jewish groups protesting outside Parliament
Image caption Jewish groups protested outside Parliament last month

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has said MPs from all parties must show they "get" the "pernicious prejudice" of anti-Semitism.

Opening a debate in the Commons, he warned the "world's oldest hatred" was on the rise.

"This is an issue which has come to a head now and we must deal with now."

It comes as Jeremy Corbyn prepares to hold talks next week with leading Jewish groups amid criticism of his handling of anti-Semitism cases.

Labour has been accused of not fully implementing the recommendations of a 2016 review into anti-Semitism and other forms of racism in the party.

The inquiry found that although the party was "not overrun" by anti-Semitism, there was an "occasionally toxic atmosphere" within the party which needed to be addressed.

Mr Javid was among MPs from all parties - but mainly Labour - who attended a demonstration outside Parliament last month in support of the Jewish community's "enough is enough" campaign against what it says is the growth of anti-Semitism in politics and public life.

Ahead of Tuesday's debate, the Board's president Jonathan Arkush warned that anti-Semitism should be "called for what it is - anti-Jewish racism".

He warned it had "sadly and shamefully" re-emerged to "infect parts of British political life".

More on this story