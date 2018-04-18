Image copyright Reuters

Labour has said it "won't be shy" in seeking to inflict defeats on the government as its flagship Brexit bill begins detailed scrutiny in the Lords.

The EU (Withdrawal) Bill will end the supremacy of EU law in the UK while ensuring existing laws passed since the UK's entry in 1973 continue to apply.

Opposition peers hope to force major changes, with one amendment calling for the UK to remain in a customs union.

No 10 says being in a customs union would limit other UK trade options.

The bill, which was approved by MPs last year, has reached report stage in the House of Lords - where the government does not have a majority and is vulnerable to defeat if Labour, Lib Dems and rebel Tories join forces with crossbenchers.

Labour said it wanted the government to think again on key aspects of the bill by passing amendments which would have to be reconsidered by MPs before the legislation can become law.

"Theresa May and her ministers still have an opportunity to bring forward sensible changes in response to concerns raised previously in the Lords," said shadow leader of the Lords Baroness Smith.

"A failure to do so however, will amount to kicking the can down what could be a very rocky road.

"And our peers won't be shy about sending amendments to the Commons, giving MPs a further chance to scrutinise the detail of the Bill."

Among those backing an amendment urging the UK to maintain some form of customs union with the EU after Brexit is former Conservative chairman Lord Patten.

No 10 has ruled this out, saying it would prevent the UK from signing third-party trade agreements with countries across the world.

Other potential flashpoints include amendments relating to Northern Ireland and a plan to scrap the government's decision to fix Brexit for 23:00 GMT on 29 March, 2019.

The government says the bill is a vital step in preparing the UK for life outside the EU but there are widely-shared concerns that it will confer major new powers on ministers at the expense of Parliament.

A cross-party committee of peers warned in January that the bill was "fundamentally flawed" as it stood as much of its content hinged on the outcome of existing negotiations over the UK's exit.