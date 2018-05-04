Vote 2018: Hackney mayoral election result
An election for mayor of Hackney was held on 3 May 2018, the same day as local elections in 150 English councils.
Philip Glanville, the Labour Party candidate, was re-elected after receiving 65.9% of first preference votes in the first round.
You can find the results for your council by searching below, or explore the full results.