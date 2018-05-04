UK Politics
Election 2018 results
Number of councillors After 127 of 150 councils
  1. Labour, 1664 councillors, +57
  2. Conservative, 1130 councillors, +2
  3. Liberal Democrat, 408 councillors, +41
  4. Green, 32 councillors, +4
  5. UKIP, 3 councillors, -118
  6. Others, 132 councillors, +14

Vote 2018: Tower Hamlets mayoral election result

  • 4 May 2018

An election for mayor of Tower Hamlets was held on 3 May 2018, the same day as local elections in 150 English councils.

John Biggs, the Labour Party candidate, won after receiving 72.7% of first and second preference votes in the second round.

Mr Biggs had been mayor since 2015 after a by-election triggered following a postal-vote fraud investigation into the 2014 election of Tower Hamlets First candidate Lutfur Rahman.

You can find the results for your council by searching below, or explore the full results.