UK Politics
Election 2018 results
Number of councillors After 131 of 150 councils
  1. Labour, 1712 councillors, +60
  2. Conservative, 1161 councillors, -2
  3. Liberal Democrat, 422 councillors, +43
  4. Green, 32 councillors, +4
  5. UKIP, 3 councillors, -120
  6. Others, 136 councillors, +15

Vote 2018: Newham mayoral election result

  • 4 May 2018

An election for mayor of Newham was held on 3 May 2018, the same day as local elections in 150 English councils.

Rokhsana Fiaz, the Labour Party candidate, won after receiving 73.4% of first preference votes in the first round.

Before the election the mayor was Robin Wales, representing Labour.

You can find the results for your council by searching below, or explore the full results.