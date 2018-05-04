Vote 2018: Newham mayoral election result
- 4 May 2018
An election for mayor of Newham was held on 3 May 2018, the same day as local elections in 150 English councils.
Rokhsana Fiaz, the Labour Party candidate, won after receiving 73.4% of first preference votes in the first round.
Before the election the mayor was Robin Wales, representing Labour.
