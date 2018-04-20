Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Alan Johnson: "It was an administrative decision taken by the UK Border Agency. and so they should"

The decision to destroy the landing cards for Windrush migrants was taken under Labour, former home secretary Alan Johnson has said.

Asked if he knew about the 2009 decision, he told the BBC: "No, it was an administrative decision taken by the UK Border Agency."

The cards were then destroyed in 2010, when Theresa May was home secretary.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and Mrs May clashed over the issue at prime minister's questions.

On Wednesday, Mr Corbyn accused the government of being "callous and incompetent" and asked if Mrs May, then home secretary, had "signed off" on the decision which was now "causing such pain and such stress to a whole generation" of Windrush migrants. She replied that the decision had been taken under the previous Labour government in 2009.

Mr Johnson suggested that Mr Corbyn had been "misled" over the issue: "The previous evening, as I understand it... Number 10 were briefing that this happened in 2010.

"What she had up her sleeve, whether it was deliberate or whatever - all's fair in love and Prime Minister's Questions - was that the decision was taken under us."

Landing cards were filled in by Commonwealth citizens arriving from the West Indies and elsewhere, and were used by officials to help subsequent generations prove they had a right to remain in the UK. They had been stored in a basement for decades before being destroyed in 2010.

Image copyright PA Image caption The "Windrush generation" arrived in the UK from 1948 to 1971

Changes to migration rules introduced when Mrs May was home secretary mean those who lack documents are now being told they need evidence to continue working, access key services or even remain in the UK.

A row erupted after it emerged that some children of Caribbean migrants who settled in the UK from the late 1940s to the 1970s had been declared illegal immigrants and threatened with deportation, denied access to NHS care, had their driving licences taken away or even been sacked from their jobs.

On BBC One's This Week, Mr Johnson - home secretary from June 2009 until May 2010 - said the UK Border Agency had taken the "administrative decision" to destroy the landing cards in 2009, although he was unaware of it.

"It wasn't just the Windrush landing cards it was this mass of paperwork that had built up over 50 years.

"And you have to remember, we were introducing a biometric identity card, compulsory, for anyone coming in from outside the European Union, so Windrush weren't involved in any of that, there was no threat to the Windrush generation.

"So it was an administrative decision, just at it was a year later, when Theresa May was home secretary - as my successor - and they were destroyed."