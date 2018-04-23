Image copyright PA

The families of all Windrush migrants who have suffered unnecessary hardship will get financial compensation, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said.

She told MPs that the scheme would be overseen by an independent ombudsman.

Promising to waive fees for Windrush families who wanted to become British citizens, she said she wanted to "right the wrong people have suffered".

Labour warned against "token" sums and called on Ms Rudd to publish details of all those who were in detention.

Giving an update in the Commons, Ms Rudd apologised again for changes to immigration rules - dubbed the "hostile environment" policy - which she said had had a "unintended and devastating" impact on the families of Caribbean migrants who came to the UK between 1948 and 1973.

'Formal status'

While the public expected immigration rules to be enforced, she said it had never been the intention for a crackdown on illegal immigration to affect those who were "British in all but their legal status".

"This should never have happened," she told MPs. "We need to show a human face to how we work and exercise greater judgement where it is justified."

She said she wanted to give the Windrush generation the formal immigration status they "should have had a long time ago" by encouraging those who were not UK citizens to apply to become so.

All fees and language tests connected with the naturalisation process would be waived and anyone who had left the UK but been prevented from coming back would now be able to do so.

Ms Rudd said nine cases had been settled by a special Home Office team set up to deal with the crisis while 84 individuals had had their documents processed.

All Home Office records dating back to 2002 would be checked to see if anyone had been wrongly deported, she told MPs, adding that no cases had been identified so far with about 50% of documents verified.

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott said the scandal "should not have been a surprise" to ministers, given the warnings that she and others had given about the crackdown on migrants.

While she welcomed the promise of compensation, she said there was a lack of detail and the sums should "reflect the damage to family life" suffered by families.