Home Secretary Amber Rudd has apologised for not being aware of "specific" migrant removal targets.

The Guardian reported a leaked memo from last year from an official, copied to Ms Rudd, that referred to targets.

Ms Rudd tweeted on Friday that she had not seen the memo and apologised for not being aware of the targets.

Ms Rudd added that she would make a statement to the House of Commons on Monday in response to "legitimate questions" about illegal migration.

On Wednesday, the home secretary told MPs investigating the Windrush scandal there were no targets for migrant removal.

She later admitted "local" targets had been set before telling the Commons on Thursday she had not been aware of them.

I wasn't aware of specific removal targets. I accept I should have been and I'm sorry that I wasn't. — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) April 27, 2018

I didn't see the leaked document, although it was copied to my office as many documents are. — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) April 27, 2018

The Windrush row erupted after it emerged some migrants from Commonwealth Caribbean countries who settled in the UK from the late 1940s to the 1970s, and their relatives, had been declared illegal immigrants.

Some of the Windrush generation have been threatened with deportation, lost their jobs, or been refused access to medical treatment.