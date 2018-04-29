Amber Rudd resigns as home secretary

Image copyright Getty Images

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has resigned, Downing Street has said, after claims she misled Parliament over targets for removing illegal migrants.

Ms Rudd, who was due to make a Commons statement on Monday, was under pressure to resign over the Windrush scandal.

She faced criticism over her knowledge of Home Office removals targets.

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson said Ms Rudd was "carrying the can for the person originally responsible for this scandal - Theresa May".

On Sunday, the Guardian published a letter to Theresa May, in which Ms Rudd set out her "ambitious but deliverable" aim to deport 10% more illegal immigrants over the "next few years."

Ms Rudd telephoned the prime minister on Sunday evening to tell her of the decision amid intensifying opposition demands for her to quit.

A No 10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has tonight accepted the resignation of the Home Secretary."

The Windrush row began when it emerged that some migrants from Commonwealth countries, who settled in the UK from the late 1940s to the 1970s, and their relatives, had been declared illegal immigrants.

How the 'targets' row unfolded:

On Wednesday Ms Rudd told MPs investigating Windrush that there were no removals targets

But an inspection report from December 2015 showed targets for voluntary removals did exist

Ms Rudd then admitted "local" targets for voluntary removals had been set

She told the Commons on Thursday she had not been aware of them

The Guardian then reported a June 2017 memo from an official, copied to Ms Rudd, that refers to targets

Ms Rudd said she had not seen this memo

On Sunday evening, the Guardian published a letter from Ms Rudd to Theresa May setting out aims to increase enforced deportations

Giving evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee last week, Ms Rudd said there were no removals targets for illegal immigrants.

She later admitted "local" targets for voluntary removals had been set, but told the Commons on Thursday she had not been aware of them.