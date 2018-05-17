Theresa May security pledge at EU summit

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mrs May is meeting with other EU leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron (left) and Germany's Angela Merkel (right), ahead of a visit to Macedonia

Theresa May is pledging her commitment to the security of Europe at a meeting of EU leaders in Bulgaria.

The PM said the UK will "continue to work with our allies to protect our collective security" after Brexit.

Mrs May has met with Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron as part of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia.

Later, Mrs May will become the first UK prime minister in almost 20 years to visit Macedonia.

The PM said: "This year, as we mark the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Macedonia and the UK, the ties between our countries are stronger than ever.

"Next year the UK is leaving the European Union, but we are not leaving Europe - and we will continue to work with our allies to protect our collective security and champion the European values that so many in Macedonia and the wider Western Balkans share."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Theresa May will meet with Macedonian PM Zoran Zaev on Thursday

Mrs May is due to meet the Macedonian prime minister, Zoran Zaev, in the capital Skopje.

The last British leader to visit the country was Tony Blair in 1999.

Downing Street said the talks would look to help strengthen democracy in the former Communist country.

Mrs May and Mr Zaev will also discuss the ongoing dispute with Greece over the country's name - a northern area of the country is also called Macedonia, and Greece has been calling for a name change since 1991.

Mrs May is also due to meet with local LGBT activists to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.