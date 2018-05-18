Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Eric Pickles is among those going to the House of Lords

Downing Street has nominated nine new Conservative peers, including a number of former ministers, to sit in the House of Lords.

Among those put forward for a peerage are former communities secretary Sir Eric Pickles and former trade and industry secretary Peter Lilley.

The move follows a series of government defeats in the Lords, where Theresa May does not have a majority, over Brexit.

The DUP will also get one new peer while Labour will get three.

The full list of Conservative nominations is:

Sir Eric Pickles, former communities secretary

Peter Lilley, former trade and industry secretary Peter Lilley

Sir Edward Garnier, former solicitor general

Sir Alan Haselhurst, former deputy speaker

John Randall, former deputy chief whip

Andrew Tyrie, former Commons Treasury chairman

Amanda Sater, former deputy chair of the Conservative Party

Catherine Meyer, founder and chief executive of Action Against Abortion

Diana Barran, founder and chief executive of Safe Lives

All six of the MPs on the list stood down at the 2015 and 2017 general elections. Of those nominated, Mr Lilley is the only prominent Brexiteer among them.

The government has suffered 15 defeats in the Lords during the passage of its flagship EU Withdrawal Bill, many by massive majorities.

Peers have snubbed Theresa May by calling for negotiations on remaining within a customs union with the EU and staying within the European Economic Area.

Image copyright Conservative Party Image caption Peter Lilley and Sir Edward Garnier are among other Tory nominees

Peers could be asked to vote on these issues again if their amendments to the Bill are overturned by MPs.

Other crucial Brexit legislation, relating to subjects such as trade and immigration, has yet to even be considered by Parliament.

At the moment, 244 of the 780 peers in the House of Lords take the Conservative whip, more than any other party but well short of the number required to give the government a majority.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has nominated former Labour general secretary Iain McNicol, campaigner Martha Osamor - whose daughter Kate is a member of the shadow cabinet - and author Pauline Bryan.

The list, which has to be approved by the Queen, is completed by former DUP MP William McCrea.

Friday's appointments have to be vetted by the House of Lords Appointments Commission although the body does not have the powers to reject individuals.