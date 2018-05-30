Image copyright AFP

The Conservatives reported three times the size of donations as any other party at the start of 2018.

The Tories said they got £4.7m in the first three months of the year, compared with £1.4m gifted to Labour and £564,000 to the Liberal Democrats.

Leading Tory donors include Ehud Sheleg, an Israeli-born businessman who recent media reports have suggested could become the party's treasurer.

The party also received a £582,358 bequest.

Labour's principal financial supporters over the period, according to figures from the Electoral Commission, were leading trade unions, with Unite giving it £450,027.

The party also received £1.2m in "Short" money, public funding set aside for opposition parties in Parliament.

Mr Sheleg, the owner of the Halcyon art gallery in London, has become a major Tory benefactor in recent times, giving the party £250,000 in the run-up to last year's snap election.

Between January and March, he donated an additional £500,000.

Reports have suggested Mr Sheleg, who has a number of business interests in the West Midlands, could become the party's chief fund-raiser.

Sir Michael Davis, the party's chief executive who himself gave the Tories £267,000 during the period, has continued to acting as treasurer since being promoted to the top job after last year's election.

The bequest is listed as coming from Gerda Winder. A woman of that name died aged 86 in Colchester in April last year.

New Anti-Brexit party Renew, whose founder Chris Coghlan recently announced his departure, received £111,671 in donations over the three-month period.

Neither the SNP nor UKIP reported any donations above the £7,500 threshold. But UKIP took out a £86,379 loan, taking its total outstanding borrowings to £390,379 at the end of March.

Its current leader Gerard Batten said in April that UKIP had been saved from the risk of insolvency after it received donations worth almost £300,000 from members. He had emailed branch officials to say the future of the party was in question if they did not raise the money for running costs.