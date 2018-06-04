Image copyright PA Image caption Maria Miller (left) and Amber Rudd arriving at Downing Street

Theresa May has met Conservative MPs pressing for changes to Northern Ireland's abortion laws amid calls for an emergency debate on the issue.

She met ex-ministers Amber Rudd, Maria Miller and Justine Greening, as well as women's minister Penny Mordaunt.

The PM has so far resisted calls to act in Northern Ireland following last month's landslide vote in the Irish Republic to liberalise its own laws.

No 10 says it should be dealt with by Stormont once devolution is restored.

"We recognise there are strongly-held views on all sides of the debate in Northern Ireland and that's why our focus is on restoring that democratically accountable, devolved government," Downing Street said after the meeting.

Following last month's Irish referendum result, Northern Ireland will soon be the only part of either the UK or Ireland where abortion is illegal unless there is a serious risk to a woman's life or health.

There have been calls for the UK Parliament to legislate for abortion reform in Northern Ireland in the absence of a functioning devolved government.

Later on Monday, Labour MP Stella Creasy will make a request for an emergency Commons debate to discuss the issue - a move which she says has cross-party support.

The Democratic Unionist Party, on whom Mrs May relies for her parliamentary majority, opposes changes to abortion law in Northern Ireland.

On Monday its leader Arlene Foster said some nationalist voters backed its stance.