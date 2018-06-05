Image copyright Reuters

Labour says it will try to force the government to stay in the EU's internal market by tabling amendments to Brexit legislation.

The amendments would force the government to negotiate "full access to the internal market of the European Union" with no new barriers to trade.

It is being seen as a move by Jeremy Corbyn's party towards a "softer" Brexit.

The government says the UK must leave the EU's single market.

Its flagship Brexit bill faces a series of key votes next week.