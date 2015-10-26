Week ahead in the European Parliament

MEPs are back in Strasbourg this week for their second plenary sitting this month.

Migration will remain high on the agenda, with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council chief Donald Tusk due to debate the results of the weekend's emergency mini-summit on Tuesday morning.

The Commission will outline its legislative plans for next year at a debate on Tuesday afternoon, whilst on Wednesday MEPs will set out their position on the 2016 EU budget, currently being negotiated.

And there's also a potential row brewing over the Commission's plans to allow countries to ban imports of food containing GM crops.

Here's what to watch out for in the week ahead...

Monday

Once the week's agenda has been approved, MEPs will kick the sitting off with a debate on EU efforts to curb tax avoidance by multinationals.

On Tuesday, they will set out their position on the Commission's new tax transparency measures, which would force national tax authorities to share details of the tax rulings they issue for multinational companies.

Their resolution is likely to chide national governments for putting some limits on the Commission's ability to access the information, although the thrust of the scheme has their general approval.

However, they do not have the power to amend the plans and their opinion is only advisory.

Image copyright PA Image caption MEPs will vote on Tuesday on whether to sign off legislation to ban mobile roaming charges in the EU by mid-2017

After that, there will be a debate on EU plans to give people buying a package holiday online the same legal protection as those buying from traditional travel agents.

MEPs have reached a deal with governments on the new rules which would entitle travellers to cancel a package deal if its price rises by more than 8% before they leave.

They will also debate changes to the EU's rules governing the trade in products that could be used for torture or implementing the death penalty.

Trade in these products has been subject to EU controls since 2006, but changes would give the Commission the power to update the list of controlled goods using delegated legislation.

It is hoped this would allow the EU executive to more quickly remedy any loopholes in the law arising from the creation of new products.

In the evening, MEPs will discuss the Commission's e-petition scheme it launched in 2012, and lessons EU countries can learn from their handling of the Ebola crisis in West Africa.

Tuesday

In the morning, MEPs will debate EU plans to ban mobile roaming data charges from mid-2017 and enshrine the principle of "net neutrality" in EU law.

At lunchtime, they will vote on whether to give final approval to the agreement on the measures they reached with member states back in June.

After that, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council chief Donald Tusk will join them for a debate on last weekend's informal summit on migration from the Western Balkans.

They will also debate the results of the full summit that took place earlier this month, at which EU leaders backed an "action plan" with Turkey for dealing with migration.

If confirmed, the deal would see the bloc step up Turkey's EU membership and visa liberalisation talks in exchange for help stemming the flow of migrants and refugees to Europe.

It may prove controversial with many MEPs, who have initiated a number of resolutions in the past expressing concerns about press freedom and judicial independence in the country.

At the lunchtime voting session, they will also vote on a resolution setting out how they think they EU should respond to the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal.

The afternoon session begins with a statement from deputy Commission chief Frans Timmermans on the Commission's legislative programme for next year.

After this, MEPs will discuss a proposal from the budgets committee to reverse planned cuts to the EU's 2016 budget proposed by national governments.

The proposal - to be put to a vote on Wednesday - will set out MEPs' position in the ongoing haggling over next year's spending with national ministers and the European Commission.

The three sides have to reach agreement by December in order to avoid the need for an emergency roll-over budget.

MEPs remain adamant that more money will be needed next year to catch up with payment backlogs on existing projects and provide adequate financial support to EU bodies dealing with the migration crisis.

In the evening, MEPs will debate an advisory resolution calling for greater harmonisation of national laws governing European Parliament elections.

Some of its recommendations - such as asking countries to consider lowering the voting age to 16 - may prove contentious.

MEPs will also debate controversial proposals to appoint an extra 28 judges to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to help it get to grips with its massive backlog of cases.

The ECJ had initially only asked for an extra 12, but this was upped to an additional 28 - one for each EU country - after leaders failed to agree on how they should be appointed.

Wednesday

MEPs kick off the session by debating a proposal by the Commission to allow EU countries to ban imports of food containing GM crops, even if they have been ruled safe for consumption by the EU-wide safety authorities.

The plans were intended as a compromise to the current EU authorisation process, which has become blocked to to differences between pro and anti-GM countries.

Although very little GM food is imported for human consumption, it is widely used by farmers for feeding their livestock.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Many farmers depend on imports of GM-derived animal food - particularly soybean - to feed their livestock

MEPs agreed last January that member states should be able to ban the cultivation of GM crops on their territory, but extending this power to imports has proved controversial.

The environment committee has said the current proposals are unworkable, and could damage the EU's agricultural sector by fragmenting the single market.

In addition, most of the Parliament's political groups oppose the Commission's plan as it stands.

It means MEPs could reject the measure at a vote at lunchtime, demanding the EU executive comes up with another set of proposals.

In the afternoon, MEPs will hold external relations debates on the situation in South Sudan and the recent violence in Israel and Palestine.

They will also revisit longstanding plans for an EU "smart borders" scheme, which has attracted cost and data protection objections.

In the face of opposition, the Commission agreed last December to replace the original proposals by early next year.

In the evening, MEPs will also debate data surveillance of EU citizens by national intelligence agencies, future reforms to the way the Commission monitors the draft budgets of Eurozone countries, and EU efforts to reduce long-term unemployment.

Thursday

The final day's sitting will lack the traditional debates on topical human rights cases, these having been discussed already at the month's other plenary sitting.

Instead, MEPs will fill the half-day session with debates on two non-binding resolutions, and two oral questions to the Commission.

With (near) topicality, one of the oral questions will ask the Commission to look again at the current rules surrounding the co-ordination of summer time zones across the EU.

Current EU legislation stipulates a common date in both spring and autumn on which clocks must be put forward and back respectively by one hour.

MEPs on the transport and tourism committee have accused the Commission of "deliberately ignoring" research suggesting the system has some negative consequences on industry and the tourism sector - and will request that the current rules are re-examined.

Image copyright PA Image caption The European Commission hopes the development of the civilian drone sector could be a source of future jobs in the EU

Conservative MEP Jacqueline Foster, of said committee, has also prepared an advisory resolution relating to future EU regulation of drones used for non-military purposes such as photography and land surveying.

At least 11 EU countries, including the UK, have developed systems to regulate civilian drones, but regulation by European authorities is currently limited to craft weighing more than 150kg.

EU authorities are currently considering new rules to establish common rules on issues such as how drones should be insured, and whether they should be allowed access to parts of the radio spectrum currently reserved for larger planes.

Her resolution calls for any future rules to respect safety requirements without putting unnecessary regulation on the growing industry.

The voting session at lunchtime will bring the sitting to a close.

Please note: This agenda is subject to modification at the opening of the session on Monday afternoon.

You can read more about how plenary sessions of the European Parliament work here.