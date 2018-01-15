Week ahead in the European Parliament

Image copyright Getty Images

MEPs are back in Strasbourg this week for their first full meeting of 2018.

On Wednesday, Leo Varadkar will make his first speech to the assembly since since he became Irish Prime Minister in June last year. The parliamentary authorities have billed the speech as the first in a series by EU leaders about the "future of Europe".

It comes after EU leaders agreed last month to move Brexit talks on to the next phase, after pledges to avoid a hard Irish border. But there is still work to do before a lasting solution to the issue can be found.

He won't be the only prime minister in town - on Wednesday Bulgaria's Boyko Borissov will kick off a discussion about his country's plans for the EU presidency, which began this month.

Later that afternoon MEPs will also debate the EU's new strategy to tackle plastic waste, to be announced on Tuesday.

You can find live coverage of this week's events on the Parliaments page of the BBC News website.

Monday

MEPs will kick of the week by debating proposals to toughen up various clean energy targets included in EU legislation tabled last year.

The European Commission wants to see a 30% improvement in energy efficiency by 2030, achieved through advisory national targets.

Image copyright Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

But the energy committee wants the improvement target increased to 40% over the same period, with national targets made binding. MEPs will decide on Wednesday whether to endorse the committee's recommendations.

After this, MEPs will debate a new technical rulebook for EU fishermen, which faces an initial vote on Tuesday. Several amendments have been put down to force a vote on fully banning the controversial practice of electro pulse fishing.

The European Commission currently allows a certain number of vessels to use the technique - which is nominally illegal in EU waters - on an experimental basis. Critics say pulse fishing is cruel and more research should be conducted into its long-term effects before trawlers are allowed to continue it.

In the evening, MEPs will debate new rules for EU fishermen operating in the South Pacific, and the bloc's financial assistance to Greece.

Tuesday

The day will begin with a review of Estonia's six months in charge of the EU's rotating presidency, which finished in December.

After this, European Council President Donald Tusk is due to speak in a debate about last month's EU leaders' summit in Brussels. The meeting saw leaders agree an interim deal to move Brexit talks on to the next stage.

After the lunchtime voting session, they will discuss EU support for peace talks in Colombia between the government and Marxist rebels. Fresh talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) were due to start last week but were suspended after rebels attacked an oil pipeline and a navy base. The EU is trying to assist the peacebuilding process by funding development projects in rural areas, and has its own special peace envoy.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image caption The ELN was founded in 1964 to fight land distribution in Colombia

After this, EU external affairs chief Federica Mogherini is due to debate relations with Iran amid recent anti-government protests. Donald Trump's decision last week to continue key sanctions on Iran as part of the 2015 nuclear agreement is bound to get an airing.

It came after EU leaders reaffirmed their support for the deal after a meeting in Brussels with the Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif. But Mr Trump is expected to set a deadline for European allies to improve the deal or the US will abandon it.

Following this they will discuss an EU observation report into last year's disputed presidential election in Kenya. Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term as president in late November after the disputed poll was re-run.

In the evening they will discuss plans to add a number of surveillance tools to a list of products subject to EU export controls. Products on the list of "dual-use" items need to be approved by national authorities before they can be exported.

The trade committee has suggested adding devices to intercept mobile phones and hack into computers to the list as part of a scheduled review. They say the products could be used to violate privacy rights if they fell into the hands of authoritarian regimes.

MEPs will vote on the proposals on Wednesday, before they begin negotiations on the matter with national ministers.

Wednesday

The sitting begins at 08.00 GMT, when Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will debate his country's plans for its EU presidency. This will be the first time Bulgaria - which joined the EU in 2007 - will take charge of the rotating post.

After this the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is due to speak at around 09.30 GMT, with debate then taking up the rest of the morning till the voting session.

After this the afternoon sitting begins with a debate on the the influence of Russian "propaganda" in EU countries. In a motion vote last year, MEPs said the country was using a combination of think tanks, social media and "pseudo-news agencies" to "challenge democratic values".

After debating the EU's scheme to combat youth unemployment, they will discuss the EU's new strategy to tackle plastic waste, set to be unveiled on Tuesday. The EU's budget commissioner recently suggested a new tax on plastic packaging could be used to plug the gap in its budget left by Brexit.

Image copyright Getty Images

Later they will discuss a report from the legal affairs committee urging better protection for children in cross-border family disputes.

They will also debate whether to allow the EU to implement an international treaty which makes it easier for blind and visually impaired people to access books.

Thursday

The final day kicks off with debate on a report from the internal market committee about EU rules on the recognition of professional qualifications. The professional qualifications directive promotes the automatic recognition of qualifications in areas such as healthcare and construction.

After this, they will debate this month's crop of human rights motions on Nigeria, China and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

After the votes there is only one short debate in the afternoon - on a dispute over snow crab fishing in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.

Please note: This agenda is subject to modification at the opening of the session on Monday afternoon.

A guide to the European Parliament's plenary sessions can be found here.